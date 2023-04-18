Giving away free passes is hurting the Poynette baseball team.
The Pumas gave up 26 runs in two losses last week, as they fell to Waupun and Portage over a stretch of four days.
Three errors led to three runs for Waupun in a 12-2 win over Poynette on Tuesday, April 11, with the Pumas being outhit 12-3.
“Waupun is an excellent team, and they came out hitting right away,” said Davy Tomlinson, head coach for Poynette. “They had a bunch of hits, including five doubles and two triples.”
Poynette scratched across two runs in the second, as three batters walked and a Wyatt Breuch single. Ashton Meister and Chase Meier also singled for the Pumas.
Against Portage on Friday, the Pumas collected four total hits from Brett Hackbart, Hunter Wells, Dominic Graeme and Landon McCormick. Wells had Poynette’s lone extra-base hit, a double.
However, the Pumas gave up 14 runs on six hits, issuing 11 walks and four hit batters. They also committed five errors. Poynette pulled to within 9-4 in the fourth, but the Pumas left a couple of men on base.
“We just gave them way too many free opportunities, and they took advantage of them,” said Tomlinson. “We gave them a lot of free baserunners. We've got some work to do. Our pitchers need to focus on getting ahead in the count, and we need to keep getting better defensively for us to be competitive.”
The Pumas have started the season 0-3 overall.
Lodi
Off to a 3-1 start, the Blue Devils upended Belleville and Sauk Prairie in last week’s action on the diamond.
In edging Belleville 5-4 on Thursday, April 13, Owen Breunig went 2-for-3 with a double. Going 2-for-4, Mason Lane had a double and two RBI, as Xander Jackson pitched four and two-thirds innings, finishing with three strikeouts and two walks. Jackson allowed two earned runs on six hits.
Lodi broke out the bats in a 13-0 blanking of Sauk Prairie on Friday, April 14. In addition to striking out nine batters and pitching a shutout on two walks and two hits, Keegan Fleischman went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and six RBI.
Bruenig had three hits in four at-bats with a double, as Eli Schneider finished with two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Lane went 2-for-5 and Dakota Franklin went 3-for-3.
