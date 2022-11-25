Hunter

Red Brush hunters are initiated at a young age.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This week I am writing to you about a three-day experience that I had the weekend before Wisconsin's deer gun season at my hunting camp in northern Juneau County. Our camp is on public land and together with up to 25 friends and family called The Red Brush Gang we build an 18x36-foot pole barn that is home for two weeks and then dismantled on the last Sunday of deer gun season.