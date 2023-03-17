Jeff and the Burbot

Jeff Moll, the Burbot King, on Chequamegon Bay at Ashland

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

For the first time since 1989 I am going to write to you over two separate weeks, two different ways of describing the same trip. I just returned from an ice fishing/camping trip that was 2.8 miles from shore on Lake Superior on Chequamegon Bay out of Ashland. This week's column will be the safe trip, next weeks will be survival at its best. Space does not allow both the same week.