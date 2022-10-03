Canoe hunt

Scenes like this are why Mark Walters explores and hunts out of a

canoe.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

I am in one of the most go-for-it periods of my adult life. Last night I bear hunted for the tenth day in a row. I am harvesting as much food as I possibly can from my gardens, and then I have this job where I travel in the outdoors, do field work, and come up with a story each week. I hope you enjoy this week's column as much as I did, including the time in the canoe, the tree and at my camp.