Beating Lake Mills would be the upset of the year for the Lodi girls’ basketball team. The Blue Devils travel to take on the L-Cats on Friday, Jan. 13.
At 11-2, Lake Mills is ranked No. 3 in the latest Division 3 Wissports.net Coaches Poll, while Lodi is 4-11 overall and 0-3 in Capitol North Conference play.
Lake Mills is 2-0 in the Capitol North and sitting in second place in the Capitol North, with Columbus residing atop the conference standings at 3-0.
Center Bella Pitta is Lake Mills’ best player. In August, she committed to play NCAA Division 1 college basketball for Lipscomb University. Standing 6’3”, Pitta recently set a new school career rebounding record in a win over Poynette, surpassing the previous mark of 691. She leads the team in scoring, pouring in 13.4 points per game. Pitta has also blocked 19 shots.
Don’t sleep on 5’5” guard Emily Wollin, who is averaging 13.1 points a game, shooting almost 34% from 3-point range and hauling in 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Wing player Taylor Wollin is another star performer for Lake Mills. At 5’7”, she’s averaging 9.2 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per contest. Both Wollins are dishing out more than three assists per game. They have also combined for 81 steals this season.
Jamesen Thieren has emerged as Lodi’s leading scorer, averaging 10.5 points per game, while Taylor Reese is scoring at a clip of 9.5 points per contest. Summer Rake, a 6’1” center, has been a force on the boards recently, as have Abby Haas, Gracie Clary, Thieren and Reese. The 5’11” Haas leads the way with seven boards per game.