Once upon a time, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln used to rule high school wrestling in Wisconsin.
Some of the bloom is off the rose, as Rapids’ program isn’t as dominant these days. Still, any time the vaunted Raiders come to town, it’s a big deal.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Lodi will host Rapids in a non-conference dual meet, with the Blue Devils coming off a three-day wrestling binge that saw them go 2-1 at the Fennimore quadrangular, win the Norski Invite in DeForest and beat five teams to emerge victorious in the Capitol Conference duals.
At Fennimore, Lodi knocked off Marshfield, ranked No. 5 in Division 1 at the time, and Holmen, who was honorable mention in Division 1 going into the quad.
Led by defending state champion Zane Licht, the Blue Devils are loaded, with solid wrestlers up and down the lineup, including Levi Ness, Caleb Lord, Evan Clary, Brady Dorshorst, Mason and Owen Breunig, Mason Lane, Drew Lochner, Nick Week and Isaiah Groskopf filling out the weight classes. All of them went 5-0 at the conference duals, hosted by Lodi.
Licht was named Most Valuable Wrestler at the Norski Invite, where Owen Breunig and Lane were also named champions, as was Licht.
Rapids and Lodi do have a 2022-23 opponent in common. Both have faced off against Marshfield, with the Raiders losing to the Tigers 40-27 in a dual meet in early December.
Lincoln winners at that meet included Kailar Tritz (195), Gavin Jacob (113), Carter Freeman (126), Aiden Armagost (132), and Mason Tritz (138).
More recently, Rapids defeated Merrill in a dual 53-21, as Armagost, Lucas Bean (145), Bennett Weidman (160), Benton Ruesch (285), Landyn Freeman (120) and Carter Freeman (126) all won by pin.
The meet takes place in the Lodi High School gymnasium at 7 p.m.
