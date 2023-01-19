Ness at the Norski Invite

Wrestling at 106, Levi Ness made the finals of the Norski Invite after three dominant wins, helping the Blue Devils win the team title at the event.

 Photo courtesy of Doreen Reinwand

Once upon a time, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln used to rule high school wrestling in Wisconsin.

Some of the bloom is off the rose, as Rapids’ program isn’t as dominant these days. Still, any time the vaunted Raiders come to town, it’s a big deal.