With the regular season winding down, the Lodi and Poynette girls’ basketball teams are looking ahead to the postseason.
Both the Pumas and Blue Devils begin regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 24, with Poynette facing Belleville and Lodi taking on Edgewood on the road.
Lodi is in Division 3 and seeded No. 11, while Poynette (14-9 overall) – seeded No. 7 – is situated in Division 4 and will host No. 10 seeded Belleville (9-14 overall).
Losers of three straight games, the Wildcats are averaging 49.4 points per game, compared to 53.2 for the Pumas, who welcome Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 17, for the regular-season finale and are 4-2 in their last six games.
A 5’11”, Maddie DeSmet leads Belleville in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.3 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per contest. Addison Edge, a 5’7” guard, is scoring 11.1 points per game, while shooting nearly 37% from 3-point range. Toria Devoe, also a 5’7” guard, is also firing away at almost 37% from beyond the arc. And then there’s Lainey Winkers, a 5’8” guard, who is averaging 8.3 points per game.
Nobody else is averaging more than 2.9 points per game for Belleville, out of the Capitol South, where the Wildcats finished in the middle of the pack with a conference record that’s under .500.
As for Poynette, the Pumas had lost two consecutive games before beating Adams-Friendship on Monday, Feb. 13, as Hadley Walters went off. She finished with 23 points, while also racking up six rebounds, five assists and six steals. She’s been the lynch pin for the Pumas offensively and defensively this season, while Codi Woodward has been a force on the perimeter. The 5’7” guard had 10 points against Adams-Friendship., to go with three rebounds and four assists.
At 6’1”, Cayvery La Sarge controls the paint, averaging a team-high 6.6 boards per contest. Walters is pacing the Pumas in scoring at 16 points per game.
Grace Gavinski, Laken Wagner, Emma Gavinski and Mercedi and Capri LaPacek all contribute in various ways for Poynette.
As for Lodi, the Blue Devils head into their regular-season finale at Watertown Luther Prep with a 6-17 overall record, but they recently played both Lakeside Lutheran and state powerhouse Lake Mills tough, giving them a boost of confidence going into the playoffs.
Edgewood is 13-10 overall, coming off a 49-29 win at Sussex Hamilton and a 69-38 victory at Monroe. The Crusaders have gone 4-2 in their last six games.
Three Crusaders are averaging in double figures in scoring, including 5’5” guard Lily Moschkau, who is averaging 12 points per game. Grace Nwankwo, a 5’8” wing, is averaging 11.3 points per game, while Makayla Foley, a 5’4” guard, puts up 11 points per game.
As things stand, Edgewood is one of three teams in the Badger West Conference with a 10-4 league record. The Crusaders finish up the regular season tonight at Sauk Prairie, while Oregon and Reedsburg – the two other Badger West teams tied with Edgewood atop the conference – face off in a huge league battle.
Jamesen Thieren, a 5’9” wing, leads Lodi in scoring at 10 points per game, while Taylor Reese, a 5’4” guard, is scoring 9.7 points per game. However, Reese recently torched Lakeside Lutheran for 26 points.
Teaming with Reese, Allison Gray gives Lodi a formidable backcourt, as the 5’6” guard averaged eight points per game.
Abby Haas, a 5’11” forward, paces the Blue Devils in rebounding, hauling in 7.2 boards per game, and blocks, with 48 on the season. Gracie Clary, a 5’10”guard, does it all for Lodi, averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest and racking up a team-high 67 steals on the season.
The winner of Lodi-Edgewood plays No. 3 seed Platteville on Friday, Feb. 24, while whoever survive the Poynette-Belleville clash moves on to play No. 2 seed Cuba City that same night.