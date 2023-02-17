Ready for the postseason

Lodi’s Allison Gray drives past Poynette’s Codi Woodward in a game earlier this season between the two Capitol North Conference rivals. Both Lodi and Poynette begin postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

 By Mark Arnold

With the regular season winding down, the Lodi and Poynette girls’ basketball teams are looking ahead to the postseason.

Both the Pumas and Blue Devils begin regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 24, with Poynette facing Belleville and Lodi taking on Edgewood on the road.