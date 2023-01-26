Ness at the Norski Invite

Wrestling at 106, Levi Ness made the finals of the Norski Invite after three dominant wins, helping the Blue Devils win the team title at the event.

 Photo courtesy of Doreen Reinwand

Six teams will take to the mats at the 2023 Terry Conklin Duals, hosted by the Lodi wrestling team on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Blue Devils are the defending meet champions, as three Lodi wrestlers – Parker Heintz (113), Zane Licht (152) and Wyatt Ripp (220) – went undefeated at the 2022 event. Only Licht returns for Lodi, who enters the tournament with a 12-4 record in dual meets this season.