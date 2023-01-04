Poynette and Lodi will renew their boys’ basketball rivalry on Friday, Jan. 6, with the Pumas playing host.
Going into the season, the Blue Devils had to replace the entire starting five from a team that won a share of the Capitol North Conference title in 2021-22.
Lodi is 4-3 overall so far, with 6’3” Brian Meitzner pacing the Blue Devils in scoring at 14.2 points per game. 5’11” Jaden Gallagher is also averaging in double figures at 10.7 points per game.
Meitzner is also leading Lodi in rebounding, hauling in 6.8 boards a game. Gallagher is dishing out 2.3 assists per game. The Blue Devils are shooting 36% from 3-point range, while holding opponents to 22% from deep. Lodi has outrebounded the opposition 163-66.
As for Poynette, the Pumas are 3-5 overall, but the Pumas go into the Capitol North Conference showdown with Lodi on a two-game winning streak.
6’5” big man Aiden Klosky has asserted himself for Poynette, hitting the 30-point mark in a recent win over Baraboo and leading the way against Brodhead with 23. Klosky also collected 17 rebounds against Brodhead and nine versus Baraboo.
On the season, Klosky is averaging 20.7 points and 9.8 boards per game.
Brett Hackbart is a 6’3” wing player who is scoring at a 13.4 points per game clip, while grabbing seven rebounds per contest and doling out a team-high 22 assists. 5’11” guard Kameryn Colstad is averaging 12.4 points per game.