Winding up
Poynette’s Holly Lowenberg winds up to deliver a pitch on Monday in the Pumas’ 9-0 win over Iola-Scandinavia.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Korey Stark’s young Lodi softball team appears to be maturing quickly.

Off to a solid 2-2 start in 2023, after going 5-17 a year ago, the Blue Devils will get to see just how far they’ve come on Thursday when they travel to Poynette to take on the defending Division 3 state champion Pumas, a perennial power in Wisconsin softball.