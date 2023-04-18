Korey Stark’s young Lodi softball team appears to be maturing quickly.
Off to a solid 2-2 start in 2023, after going 5-17 a year ago, the Blue Devils will get to see just how far they’ve come on Thursday when they travel to Poynette to take on the defending Division 3 state champion Pumas, a perennial power in Wisconsin softball.
A 1-0 victory road victory over Lake Mills was a huge confidence booster, as freshman Bailey Stark blanked the L-Cats (4-2 overall) and struck out 12 batters.
Lodi won the game late, as Rowan Skarda had a hit and scored on a Vivian Beld RBI.
Korey Stark, head coach for the Blue Devils, said the team showed “tremendous poise.” A 5-4 win in eight innings over Edgerton was impressive as well, with Beld and Skarda combining to pitch Lodi to victory.
Coach Stark said the Lodi bats are starting to warm up. They’ll need to be sharp on Thursday at the Diamond of Champions, as Holly Lowenberg is one of the best pitchers in the state. She kept a strong Stevens Point offense under wraps in a 3-0 win earlier this season over one of the most successful Division 1 programs in the state.
Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst, both of whom are planning on playing college softball, combined to no-hit Lakeside Lutheran recently.
So far in 2023, the Pumas are 7-0, and they are flashing the leather. Outfielder Morgan Gunderson and Addison Mackey both made highlight-reel defensive plays in a big win over St. Mary’s Springs. At the Northwoods Jamboree over the weekend, Poynette outscored Springs and Wisconsin Heights by a combined 17-0.
Mackey has been an ignitor atop a Pumas’ lineup that also features the slugging of Lowenberg, Steinhorst, Kassidy McCaffery, Emma and Grace Gavinski, Laken Wagner and Alli Ripp, among others.