Reese surrounded

Lodi’s Taylor Reese finds herself surrounded by Columbus defenders in the Blue Devils’ 57-52 Capitol North Conference loss at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

 By Mark Arnold

Columbus got everything they wanted and then some from the Lodi girls’ basketball team.

In the end, though, the Cardinals escaped with a 57-52 Capitol North Conference win to remain unbeaten in league play at 4-0 and improve to 13-3 overall. There was one statistic that shocked Nathan Morter, the Blue Devils’ head coach.