Columbus got everything they wanted and then some from the Lodi girls’ basketball team.
In the end, though, the Cardinals escaped with a 57-52 Capitol North Conference win to remain unbeaten in league play at 4-0 and improve to 13-3 overall. There was one statistic that shocked Nathan Morter, the Blue Devils’ head coach.
“This is the first time in coaching for many years where my team had zero free throw attempts,” said Morter. “We did not shoot a single free throw. I think if we could have gotten a few calls we could have won this game at home. This may have been the most fun game from a coaching perspective I have been in this year. Our crowd was loud. It was a great positive environment … was so much fun.”
The Blue Devils fell to 4-12 overall and 0-4 in the Capitol North after last week’s games, which included a 65-43 loss at Lake Mills on Friday. Lake Mills and Columbus are the two top teams in the conference.
Against Columbus on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Lodi found itself down by just a point at the half. The Blue Devils turned in one of their best performances of the season.
“Playing one of the best teams in our conference is always tough, but it feels better at home,” said Morter. “We battled with them the entire game! We shot the ball really well, and we did a great job against their pressure defense – we passed through it instead of dribbling through it. We made the extra passes and played great team basketball. We shot 34% from the arc, which was fun to coach. We only had 17 team turnovers, but we had 14 assists. This game we played horn to horn – no quit, no let up, all hustle.”
Taylor Reese had a big night, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Blue Devils in both categories. Jamesen Thieren totaled 14 points, four rebounds and two steals, plus an assist, while Courtney Meitzner had nine points and three boards.
Lodi faced a bigger challenge on Friday, Jan. 13, when the Blue Devils took on Lake Mills (14-2 overall, 3-0 in conference play) in a road game.
“Playing in their gym is always tough,” said Morter. “I was really happy how we took care of the basketball. We only committed 22 turnovers as a team. Jamesen scored 15 and Taylor scored 12 to pace us offensively. Taylor hit 3-of-4 from the arc and Jamesen hit 2-of-3. We really needed one more scorer to step up. Defensively we gave up a few runs, and we didn’t hit back. I felt like the game was closer than the final score. For most of the game it felt like we were in it.”
Thieren also led the team in rebounds with six, while Allison Gray and Gracie Clary had two steals apiece. Abby Haas blocked two shots.