That first Capitol North Conference win came just in the nick of time.
Going on the road on Saturday to play a makeup game against Watertown Luther Prep, the Lodi girls’ basketball team left with a 55-44 victory, after holding the Phoenix to single digit scoring in the first half.
“We got postponed due to weather so we had to make this game up on a Saturday,” said Nathan Morter, head coach for the Blue Devils. “With playoffs right around the corner we had limited makeup options. I always worry about breaking routine and habit. We loaded a bus at 9 a.m. and played early. We stressed to the team the importance of a quick start, taking care of the basketball, and everyone needing to rebound. We were up big in the first half. Our team defense was extremely solid, we only gave up nine points.”
Up 29-9 at the half, Lodi held on to win, as Taylor Reese led the way for the Blue Devils with 18 points and Gracie Clary finished with 13. Reese also had four rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Abby Haas hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.
Jamesen Thieren totaled nine points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals.
“On offense we moved the ball well and ran our offense well,” said Morter. “I also thought our shot selection was really good. Was nice to get a conference win finally. The team has worked so hard and really improved. Was a great way to end the season and go into the playoffs hopefully with some momentum.”
Overall, Lodi finished the regular season at 7-17, with a 1-9 mark in Capitol North play. The Blue Devils were slated to open the postseason on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Edgewood (13-11 overall).
“Edgewood is a good team,” said Morter. “We will need to carry this over to give ourselves a chance at winning our first playoff game.”