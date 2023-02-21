Reese looks to drive
Lodi's Taylor Reese handles the ball on the perimeter in a game earlier this season at Poynette.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

That first Capitol North Conference win came just in the nick of time.

Going on the road on Saturday to play a makeup game against Watertown Luther Prep, the Lodi girls’ basketball team left with a 55-44 victory, after holding the Phoenix to single digit scoring in the first half.