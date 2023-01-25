Gracie Clary (24) slides through the lane to put up a shot in the Lodi girls’ basketball team’s 58-54 loss to Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 19, at home. Clary led the Blue Devils in scoring with 16 points.
They did just about everything right, with one glaring exception.
As a result, the Lodi girls’ basketball lost an overtime heartbreaker 58-54 to Capitol North Conference foe Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 19, despite 16 points from Gracie Clary.
“This was a tough loss at home,” said Nathan Morter, head coach of the Blue Devils. “I watched the film over and over. We played hard. We played tough defense. It was one of those games where we just didn’t make shots. We got to the basket and just didn’t finish.”
Lodi really struggled from long range and at the charity stripe.
“We only shot 17% from the arc,” said Morter. “We shot 9-for-19 from the free throw line. We got what we wanted. We just didn’t finish. I was very happy with how hard we played. Shots just didn’t fall. We took care of the ball which has been a huge point of emphasis. We only committed 13 turnovers. That’s a huge positive for our team. We are young. We need to work on being mentally tough and focused. Tonight, the shots just didn’t drop for us.”
Lodi trailed 23-19 at the half, but the Blue Devils evened things up in the second half. However, Luther Prep outscored Lodi 12-8 in the extra session.
Clary had a strong all-around game, finishing with nine rebounds, four assists and six steals. Allison Gray totaled 11 points, six rebounds and three assists, plus one steal.
Abby Haas was a force on the board, collecting 13 rebounds, to go with eight points, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
With the loss, Lodi drops to 4-13 overall and 0-5 in Capitol North Conference play. Luther Prep is 1-5 in the conference and 2-10 overall.