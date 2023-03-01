For both the Lodi and Poynette girls’ basketball teams, the 2022-23 season is over.
The Pumas went a little deeper, falling in the WIAA Division 4 regional final 81-64 to Cuba City on Saturday, Feb. 25, after opening postseason play by beating Belleville 65-56 the night before.
“Overall, I am just so proud of our girls,” said Lance Fritz, head coach for Poynette. “We had a great season finishing 15-11 and turning the program in a positive direction in such a short time. I am going to miss our seniors Hadley Walters, Laken Wagner, and Emma McGlynn. They have been great leaders and role models for this program. This team has a very bright future and I'm excited to see what they can do.”
Likewise, Lodi’s Nathan Morter sees the Blue Devils as having a lot to build on, after Lodi dropped a 54-34 decision at Edgewood on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to fall to 7-18 overall. The Blue Devils went 1-9 in Capitol North Conference play, while the Pumas ended up 4-6 in league play.
“We again are young,” said Morter. “Some of the athletes on this team this was their first playoff experience. I am sure nerves played a part in our shooting and turnovers. I hope they all learned from the experience and grow from it. I hope the adversity makes them hungry and willing to put in time during the off season.”
Poynette
Earlier in the season, the Pumas edged Belleville (9-16 overall) by three points. This time around, Poynette won by nine, as the Pumas’ defense hounded the Wildcats all night.
“This was a great program victory,” said Fritz. “All throughout the regular season, you plan and prepare for these games, so advancing to the next round is fantastic. I really felt the girls played with tremendous effort all night long. Defensively we executed what we needed to do strategy wise and on offense we made the plays when we needed to.”
Leading by six at the half, Poynette kept Belleville at bay in the second half, as Walters finished with 22 points, six rebounds and seven steals. Codi Woodward and Cayvery La Sarge had 11 points apiece, as Woodward added eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks. Mercedi LaPacek totaled four rebounds and three assists.
“Playing a team twice always offers a unique challenge because you've seen each other before,” said Fritz. “This second time around I felt our team was really prepared for the moment.”
Cuba City presented a tougher challenge, as the Cubans sit at 24-2 after downing Darlington in the regional final and moving on to sectionals. To get there, Cuba City rolled past Poynette, as the Cubans jumped out to a 49-34 halftime lead and kept their foot on the gas.
“First and foremost, you have to give Cuba City a lot of credit,” said Fritz. “They are a great team and have played well all season. Our girls competed so tough. Even when Cuba City went on a run our girls did everything they could to answer. In the first half, Cuba CIty just shot the ball really well. We tried to make a few adjustments, but really, it was tough to guard the offensive weapons they had.”
Lodi
It was tough for the Blue Devils to get much going offensively, but the Blue Devils’ defense was sharp.
“Edgewood is a tough place to play,” said Morter. “We went in with a plan. We keyed on their one good outside shooter, and we held her to 0 points in the first half (Taya Fernandez). We were only down seven and did a decent job breaking the press.”
Fernandez had only three points on the night, but Grace Nawankwo picked up the slack, racking up 21 points for the Crusaders.
“The second half we just didn’t play our game,” said Morter. “We tried to dribble through the press instead of passing through it. We were out of position a lot, not getting a middle in our press break. We just turned the ball over way too much, and they scored on our mistakes.”
Issues with taking care of the ball cropped up for Lodi.
“We ended with around 30 turnovers as a team,” said Morter. “In a hostile playoff environment that will make it tough to win. We also didn’t shoot the three-ball well. We only hit one. We had our chances at the free throw line as well when we attacked, and again we just didn’t produce points, shooting 9-for-20 or 45%.”
Nobody scored in double figures for Lodi, although Abby Haas stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Summer Rake also had six boards, as did Allison Gray. Taylor Reese and Gracie Clary each hauled in five rebounds.
Morter believes his players will use the offseason to get better.
“March-November is when you improve on those skills, especially shooting,” said Morter. “I hope some of the athletes use this loss as motivation for the summer. I have really enjoyed this group this year, and the seniors who did a great job leading our program will be missed. I am excited to see who steps up to lead going forward.”