Lodi threw some different stuff at their rivals from Poynette.
Eventually, the Pumas figured it out and squeezed out a home 52-48 Capitol North Conference girls’ basketball victory over the Blue Devils on Friday, Jan. 27.
“These rivalry games always have some extra to them,” said Lance Fritz, Poynette’s head coach. “The crowd and overall environment was fantastic. Our team played tough on both ends of the floor. Lodi came with a different attack offensively, so we had to make some adjustments and the team did really well with that.”
Poynette’s Hadley Walters led all scorers with 16 points, as the Pumas improved to 12-7 overall and 3-3 in the Capitol North. Lodi dropped to 0-6 in conference play, but the Blue Devils gave the Pumas all they could handle.
“I was very happy how we played the first half,” said Nathan Morter, head coach for the Blue Devils. “We took care of the basketball and ran our offense that we worked on all week against their 1-3-1. We saw some things on film we thought we could take advantage of.”
At the half, Poynette led 24-22, and the Pumas turned up the heat defensively in the second half. One factor helped.
“Jamesen (Thieren) got in foul trouble in the first half and that made me need to adjust rotations,” said Morter. “The second half we turned the ball over more. We ended with 31 turnovers as a team, and we were still in the game right up to the end. It’s the little things we just need to clean up – turnovers, we only shot 41% from the free throw line. We take care of those two things we put ourselves in much better shape to win.”
Lodi had balanced scoring, as Allison Gray and Abby Haas had nine points apiece, with Courtney Meitzner and Gracie Clary each adding eight points.
“Courtney Meitzner hit some big 3s for us going 2-for-5 from three,” said Morter. “Abby Haas played a great all-around game with nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and only one turnover. Gracie Clary also played well all around [with] eight points, eight rebounds, and one assist. With all the mistakes we made I was very happy with our efforts. We were in the game all the way to the end. They never stopped fighting. We will learn from this and grow as a team heading into the final stretch of the season.”
For Poynette, Codi Woodward finished with 10 points, while Cayvery La Sarge and Mercedi LaPacek had five rebounds apiece. Walters totaled six steals, as the Pumas collected 19 steals as a team.
“We hope to use this type of game to propel us forward into the tournament,” said Fritz. “Really that's where our mindset is at right now.”
Poynette 64, Marshall 58
The Pumas earned a good road win over Marshall, persevering through tough stretches to pull it out.
“Overall, this was a great win against a very tough Marshall team,” said Fritz. “They shot the ball well against our defense, but we kept responding, which is what made me really happy to see. Down the stretch we made the necessary play to get it done. Codi Woodward made a big shot with about 7 seconds left and as a team we made critical defensive stops to ice it. Again, I am really proud of this group and how they responded to adversity.”
Both Walters and Woodward finished with 19 points, as Walters also racked up six rebounds, three assists and nine steals. Woodward totaled six rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Laken Wagner grabbed eight boards and Merceda LaPacek had a team-high nine rebounds and eight points.
Lodi 70, Portage 21
Thieren shot 9-for-12 from the field to finish with 22 points in a big win for the Blue Devils, as Taylor Reese chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Clary stuffed the stat sheet, with nine steals, seven points, five rebounds and six assists.
Summer Rake finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists and a block, as Haas gathered eight rebounds and had four assists for Lodi, now 5-14 overall.