One winning streak is over. Maybe the Poynette girls’ basketball team is starting another?
After losing 59-36 at Lake Mills on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Pumas bounced back with a 64-53 victory over Watertown Luther Prep at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Laken Wagner led Poynette with 15 points against The Phoenix, while Hadley Walters chipped in with 14 and Grace Gavinski added 10.
Poynette led 30-21 at the half and kept The Phoenix at bay in the second half.
Riding a seven-game winning streak the Pumas went to Lake Mills with hopes of upsetting the powerful L-Cats. Lake Mills showed why their one of the best programs in the area, jumping out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Walters finished with a team-high 11 points, to go with four rebounds and four steals. Wagner paced the Pumas in rebounding with six boards.
Cayvery La Sarge had nine points, two rebounds and two assists.
At 10-5 overall, the Pumas are now 2-1 in the Capitol North and sit in third place in the conference standings.
Lodi
Since winning the Wautoma Tournament in late December, the Blue Devils have struggled, losing three straight games.
It started with a 54-45 defeat at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 3, despite 15 points from Jamesen Thieren. Allison Gray had three steals for the Blue Devils, while Summer Rake finished with a team-high five rebounds.
Two days later, Lodi wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 68-43 loss at Lakeside Lutheran, as Thieren and Gracie Clary had 10 points apiece. The Blue Devils trailed 39-24 at the half.
Abby Haas hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, while Taylor Reese collected three assists and three rebounds.
It was a much closer affair on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as Columbus slipped past Lodi 57-52, despite an 18-point, seven-rebound performance from Reese. The Cardinals led 28-27 at intermission.
Clary had four rebounds and five assists, while Haas and Ava Ballweg both had a team-high six rebounds.
Lodi is now 4-11 overall and 0-3 in Capitol North Conference play.
