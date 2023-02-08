The rollercoaster ride ended with a 64-61 Capitol North Conference victory over Watertown Luther Prep for the Poynette girls’ basketball team.
It set the stage for a clash with Lake Mills, the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2 in the latest Wissports.net Coaches Poll, that the L-Cats won 76-43 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Beating Watertown Luther Prep was a big deal for Poynette (13-9 overall, 4-4 in Capitol North Conference play).
“This was a gutsy win for the team,” said Lance Fritz, head coach for Poynette. “We played a great stretch of basketball early on the first half, but things just flipped during the last seven minutes heading into halftime.”
Able to regroup, the Pumas turned a 33-28 halftime deficit around and pulled it out.
“I was really proud of how the girls regained their composure and played a really tough second half,” said Fritz. “Luther Prep has improved a lot throughout the season so to see our girls respond the way they did was great. Down the stretch we hit keys free throws and defensively made critical stops to seal the game. Really proud of this team overall.”
Codi Woodward stepped up for the Pumas, scoring a team-high 20 points. Hadley Walters finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Cayvery La Sarge chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds, while Mercedi LaPacek hauled in six boards.
Down only nine at the half against Lake Mills, the Pumas gave up 45 points in the second half, as Walters and Woodward totaled 13 points apiece.
LodiThe Blue Devils (6-16 overall, 0-8 in conference play) have gone 2-2 in their last four games, sandwiching a 50-43 home win over Markesan on Saturday, Feb. 4 around losses to Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran.
Jamesen Thieren led the way against Markesan, scoring 17 points, as she went 3-for-6 from 3-point range. She also had three rebounds and three steals, while shooting 5-for-10 from the field.
Allison Gray added 10 points, finishing with two rebounds and three steals. Gracie Clary paced the Blue Devils in rebounds with nine. Taylor Reese also had three thefts.
It was a rough night offensively for Lodi at Columbus on Thursday, Feb. 2, in a 54-14 defeat. The Blue Devils were held to three points in the first half. Clary had six points to lead Lodi, while Abby Haas grabbed 11 rebounds.
Reese erupted for 26 points, but it wasn’t enough in a 64-47 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuessday, Feb. 7. She also had five rebounds, as did Haas, who also had four steals and seven blocks. Gray added 10 points to the Lodi cause, to go with three assists and four steals.