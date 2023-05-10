LODI -- Lake Mills could not find the equalizing goal down the stretch, falling 2-1 to host Lodi in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils, fifth-ranked in Division 4 and leading the Capitol Conference, got on the board in the 18th minute when Gianna Burke scored and doubled their lead when Ava Ballweg converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.
Ava Schmidt scored unassisted in the 68th minute for Lake Mills, which got goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who made 13 saves, back in the lineup.
"Tonight was a tough loss, where we battled really hard, missing a few key pieces," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I'm so proud of how girls that sometimes don't get a ton of playing time stepped up and really gave us a great chance to compete.
"Lodi's possession gave us trouble defending, and their spacing was really impressive. We sure battled hard all night, and had a number of chances to equalize the game in the second half. We'll look to get back in the win column next week. I still think our best soccer is yet to come."
The L-Cats are now 10-3-0 overall and 3-2-0 in conference games while Lodi improves to 9-3-1 overall and 5-0-0 in conference.
LODI 2, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1
Lodi 1 1 -- 2
First half -- LO: Burke (Winters), 17:13.
Second half -- LO: Ballweg (PK), 51:05; LM: Schmidt, 67:18.