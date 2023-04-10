After opening the season with a loss to Marian Central Catholic, out of Illinois, the Lodi girls’ soccer team bounced back by blowing out Wautoma/Wild Rose 14-0 on Thursday, April 6.
The Blue Devils (1-1 overall) led 8-0 at the half and kept the pressure on after the intermission, as Lea Traeder and Gianna Burke both had hat tricks for Lodi in a non-conference victory.
Gracie Clary and Anna Balfanz each had two goals and an assist for the Blue Devils, as Rachel Winters, Ava Ballweg, Mitzari Alvarez-Ortega and Adysen Young also found the back of the net for Lodi. Young finished with two assists, as did Abby Haas.
United
United opened its 2023 season with a 4-1 loss to Sparta on Monday, after leading 1-0 at the half.
Hadley Walters gave the Portage/Poynette co-op a 1-0 advantage six minutes into the game, as Emma Glynn assisted. Kialee Fox made five saves to preserve the lead heading into intermission.
Sparta knotted it up at 1-1 on an Ellie Falkner goal, before scoring three goals in a span of nine and a half minutes late in the game to come out on top. Maddie Schauf had two goals for Sparta.
Fox finished with 12 saves, as United starts off 0-1. After hosting DeForest on Tuesday, April 11, United was slated to welcome Mauston on Thursday and Merrill on Tuesday, April 18.