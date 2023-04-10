After opening the season with a loss to Marian Central Catholic, out of Illinois, the Lodi girls’ soccer team bounced back by blowing out Wautoma/Wild Rose 14-0 on Thursday, April 6.

The Blue Devils (1-1 overall) led 8-0 at the half and kept the pressure on after the intermission, as Lea Traeder and Gianna Burke both had hat tricks for Lodi in a non-conference victory.