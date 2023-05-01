Thanks to a pair of goals by Gracie Clary, the Lodi girls’ soccer team defeated Lakeside Lutheran 3-1 on Tuesday, April 25, to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Capitol North Conference.

Clary peppered Lakeside Lutheran with five shots, three on goal. She scored in the 38th minute to put the Blue Devils up 1-0, as Megan Smith assisted.