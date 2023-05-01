Girls soccer: Lodi edges Lakeside Lutheran Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 1, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks to a pair of goals by Gracie Clary, the Lodi girls’ soccer team defeated Lakeside Lutheran 3-1 on Tuesday, April 25, to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Capitol North Conference.Clary peppered Lakeside Lutheran with five shots, three on goal. She scored in the 38th minute to put the Blue Devils up 1-0, as Megan Smith assisted.Lakeside tied it in the 59th minute, but Clary scored an unassisted goal nine minutes later, giving Lodi back the lead.Anna Balfanz’s goal in the 76th minute finished the scoring. Anna Stratton also totaled five shots.In net, Quetzal Peterson had four saves for Lodi. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Town of Lodi residents turn out for special meeting on zoning application Lodi School Board swears in new member, elects new leadership Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash in Arlington Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!