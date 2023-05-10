Undefeated in league play, the Lodi girls’ soccer team leads the Capitol Conference with a sparkling 5-0 record, to go with a 9-3-1 overall record.
On Tuesday, May 9, the Blue Devils edged Lake Mills 2-1 on the heels of Monday’s 3-1 win over Dodgeville/Mineral Point.
Against Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Anna Balfanz had two goals — one with an assist from Gianna Burke and the other assisted by Abby Haas. After falling behind 1-0 in the sixth minute, Lodi tied the match on an unassisted goal by Ava Ballweg.
Quetzal Peterson made three saves for the Blue Devils.
At the Lodi Quad on Saturday, Lodi tied River Valley 2-2 and lost to Racine Horlick 0-2 in non-conference matches. River Valley took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute, before Balfanz scored the equalizer 16 minutes later off assists from Burke and Rachel Winters.
River Valley grabbed the lead back, but Haas knotted the score with a goal in the 49th minute, as Adysen Young assisted. Peterson made five saves in net.
Haas had Lodi’s only shot on goal in the loss to Racine Horlick, as Peterson was forced to make eight saves.
Balfanz and Clary lifted Lodi over Cambridge/Deerfield 2-0 on Thursday, May 4, with Haas notching an assist. Balfanz finished with four shots on goal, while Clary had three. With two saves, Peterson was able to keep a clean sheet.
Lodi recorded another shutout on Tuesday, May 2, as the Blue Devils blanked Watertown 4-0. Lodi scored a pair of goals in the first five minutes, as Balfanz and Anna Stratton found the back of the net. Winters had two second-half goals, with Clary assisting on both. Winters also assisted on Balfanz’s goal.
UnitedTrying to snap out of an eight-game losing skid, United has allowed 31 goals in its last three games.
In a 9-2 defeat at home to Reedsburg on Tuesday, May 2, Emma McGlynn tallied for United in the 14th minute to put United up 1-0, with Hadley Walters assisting. The Beavers got two goals before the first half ended to take a 2-1 lead into intermission. Four straight goals by Reedsburg made it 6-1, as Ellen Lofsjogard stopped the bleeding with an unassisted goal in the 65th minute.
Kialee Fox made eight saves in net for United.
Facing powerful Oregon, United allowed 10 goals in the first half, and on Tuesday, May 9, Waunakee had eight first-half goals and four more in the second half in a 12-0 drubbing of United, now 2-10 overall and 0-8 in Badger West Conference play.