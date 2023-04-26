Gracie Clary scored a brace to lead Lodi past visiting Lakeside Lutheran 3-1 in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
Clary opened the scoring by finding the back of the net on Megan Smith's assist in the 38th minute. Lakeside's Averi Wolfram, off an assist by Ella Schuetz, equalized with a goal in the 59th.
Clary scored unassisted in the 68th for the go-ahead goal and Anna Balfanz added an insurance score eight minutes later.
Maria Vik stopped six shots for the Warriors (7-2-0, 1-2-0 in conference), who had a seven-game win streak snapped.
"Thanks to a rocket shot from Averi Wolfram, we were all knotted up at one apiece until late in the game," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said.
"Our backline fought hard despite being without one of our captains due to illness. Some girls had to play out of their typical positions, but were able to gain valuable experience against a talented Lodi squad."
United
Ellen Lofsjogard and Hadley Walters finished with hat tricks for the United girls’ soccer team in an 8-0 blanking of Merrill on Tuesday, April 18.
It was the second win of the season for Portage/Poynette in a game played at Veteran’s Memorial Field.
Lofsjogard got United started on the right foot, scoring a pair of goals in the first 13 minutes. Hadley Walters made it 3-0 in the 17th minute, with Madison Fernandez finding the back of the net seven minutes later. Lofsjogard slipped a goal in right before halftime to extend United’s lead to 5-0.
Walters sandwiched two second-half goals around a score by Emma McGlynn, who also finished with three assists. Others who had helpers for United included Hannah Seas, Walters, Ellie Cotter and Kayla Milewski,
United outshot Merrill 11-0, with six corner kicks to their credit. Sanderson wasn’t forced to make a save in net for Portage/Poynette.
Elizabeth Wojahn scored five goals, as Mayville blanked United girls’ soccer 8-0 on Saturday.
Mayville scored three goals in the first five minutes, with Rosario Juarez-Quijano getting the first in the second minute off an assist from Elizabeth Wojahn. Belle Wojahn scored two minutes later, before Elizabeth Wojahn tallied the next five goals for Mayville spanning the first and second halves. Emily Batterman capped the scored in the 76th minute.
Abigail Sanderson finished with three saves in net for United, now 2-4 overall and 0-2 in Badger West Conference play.