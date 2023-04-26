Gracie Clary takes control

Lodi’s Gracie Clary controls the ball in the Blue Devils’ home match against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 18.

 By Mark Arnold

Gracie Clary scored a brace to lead Lodi past visiting Lakeside Lutheran 3-1 in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.

Clary opened the scoring by finding the back of the net on Megan Smith's assist in the 38th minute. Lakeside's Averi Wolfram, off an assist by Ella Schuetz, equalized with a goal in the 59th.