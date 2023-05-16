Lake Mills could not find the equalizing goal down the stretch, falling 2-1 to host Lodi in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils, fifth-ranked in Division 4 and leading the Capitol Conference, got on the board in the 18th minute when Gianna Burke scored and doubled their lead when Ava Ballweg converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.
Ava Schmidt scored unassisted in the 68th minute for Lake Mills, which got goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who made 13 saves, back in the lineup.
"Tonight was a tough loss, where we battled really hard, missing a few key pieces," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I'm so proud of how girls that sometimes don't get a ton of playing time stepped up and really gave us a great chance to compete.
"Lodi's possession gave us trouble defending, and their spacing was really impressive. We sure battled hard all night, and had a number of chances to equalize the game in the second half. We'll look to get back in the win column next week. I still think our best soccer is yet to come."
In a 3-2 loss to Evansville, second-half goals by Gianna Burke and Lea Traeder tied the game, but a late score by Jaden LeRoy sent the Blue Devils to their first loss in three contests.
Evansville won 3-2, after leading 2-0 at the half. Burke scored in the 74th minute, with Anna Stratton assisting. Three minutes later, Traeder knotted the game at 2-2, as Gracie Clary got the helper.
Quetzal Peterson made seven saves for Lodi.
Lodi is now 9-4-1 overall and 5-0-0 in conference.
United
Facing two ranked teams, both of whom competed at state in 2022, the United girls’ soccer team was outscored 19-0 in losses to Waunakee and Sauk Prairie last week.
The Portage/Poynette co-op got 15 saves from Kialee Fox against the Badger East Conference-leading Warriors, ranked eighth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
Sauk Prairie, ranked seventh in Division 2, got two goals and two assists from Alexis Klemm, along with two scores from Jenna Pistono, in a 7-0 win over United on Friday, May 12.
The Eagles scored six goals in the first half. Under pressure again, Fox totaled 19 saves.
United was scheduled to host Mount Horeb on Tuesday, May 16, with games at Watertown and River Valley on Thursday, May 18, and Saturday, May 20, respectively.