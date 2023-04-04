Girls Soccer Girls soccer: Tough start for Blue Devils Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 4, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lodi girls’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday, March 28, with a trip to Illinois.Taking on Marian Central Catholic, the Blue Devils were doubled up 4-2 in a nonconference loss, despite goals from Anna Stratton and Gianna Burke.Both Lodi goals came in the second half, after the Blue Devils fell behind 3-0 in the first half.Lea Traeder notched an assist for Lodi, as Audrey Dallman made five saves for the Blue Devils.At 0-1 on the season, Lodi is slated to host Wautoma/Wild Rose on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Young Blue Devils look to make noise in strong Capitol North Poynette police arrest pair for meth and fentanyl Athlete spotlight: Meet Lodi basketball player Gracie Clary Letter: For your consideration as Lodi Town Supervisor Dane County Zoning hears testimony on proposed Dane limestone quarry Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!