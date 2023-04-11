Golf meet postponed, baseball game canceled Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A boys’ golf meet has been postponed and a baseball game was cancelled.The Lodi boys’ golf team was originally slated to take part in a conference mini meet on Tuesday at the Monroe Country Club on Tuesday. The date was changed to April 19.In baseball, the Blue Devils were scheduled to host Mauston on Tuesday at the Dane Baseball Field. The game has been canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man stands mute to sexual assault charges Pair face OWI and weapon charges from Lodi traffic stop Poynette police arrest pair for meth and fentanyl Girls soccer: Lodi blows out Wautoma/Wild Rose; United falls to Sparta Softball: Young Blue Devils look to make noise in strong Capitol North Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!