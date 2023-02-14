Berger skies at state

Freshman Emily Berger finished 19th overall at the State Meet/2023 Wisconsin Nordic Championships.

 Contributed

The ski teams traveled to Cable for the Wisconsin Nordic State Championships, a two-day event featuring a 7.1 kilometer skate race on Saturday followed by a 7.1k classical pursuit race on Sunday.

The combined times score for overall place and team standings. The girls' team finished 11th and only two points out of ninth place with Emily Berger finishing 19th overall, followed by Carla Schwitters (43rd), Alexi Walker (62nd) and Audrey Bakken (62rd). “ it got up to 45’F during the girls' classical race making waxing very difficult. We probably got it right on 10 out of 12 high school skiers,” said Dale Fanney, head coach.