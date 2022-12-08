Sometimes stories fall through the cracks. People get busy and not everything gets the attention it deserves.
So, we’re starting a new feature to gently remind readers of articles they may have missed. Here are the top five:
Boys basketball: Gallagher's last second shot sinks Reedsburg in Lodi's season opener – Jaden Gallagher made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Blue Devils over Reedsburg. The Blue Devils made big plays down the stretch, including 3s by Gallagher, Brian Meitzner and Zachary Nyquist to pull it out. https://www.hngnews.com/lodi_enterprise/sports/local/boys-basketball-gallaghers-last-second-shot-sinks-reedsburg-in-lodis-season-opener/article_e46d04c2-700f-11ed-9f8c-532755039d93.html
Girls basketball: Pumas slip past Deerfield in OT – It’s been an exciting start to the season for Poynette, who lost on a last-second putback to Wisconsin Dells in the Pumas’ second game of the season. They then outscored Deerfield 9-2 in overtime of a 65-58 win on Nov. 22.
Skiing: Ice Age Nordic undergoes rebuilding project – Read all about the Ice Age Nordic ski team’s upcoming season in a preview story. https://www.hngnews.com/lodi_enterprise/sports/local/skiing-ice-age-nordic-undergoes-rebuilding-project/article_fc55737e-70ca-11ed-878b-ff487af6b032.html
Wrestling: Lodi has lofty goals for 2022-23 – After a big year in 2021-22, returning state champion Zane Licht is back to lead the Blue Devils, as they look to reach greater heights this season. https://www.hngnews.com/lodi_enterprise/sports/local/wrestling-lodi-has-lofty-goals-for-2022-23/article_534f58c4-669f-11ed-9bfc-23e951e8753a.html
Licht signs up to wrestle with 'up and coming' NDSU – Speaking of Licht, he recently signed a letter of intent to wrestle for North Dakota State University, calling it an “up and coming” program. Read why he thinks so in this article. https://www.hngnews.com/lodi_enterprise/sports/local/licht-signs-up-to-wrestle-with-up-and-coming-ndsu/article_ed30d1e0-66ca-11ed-b437-e708d69a4699.html
