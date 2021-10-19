The Lodi High School boys soccer team is getting hot at the right time.
After a 1-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Blue Devils edged Reedsburg 2-1 two days later.
Playing at home against Reedsburg in a nonconference affair, Lodi scored two second-half goals to net the win. Erik Alsaker and Noah Houdek scored goals for the Blue Devils, as Connor Pecard assisted on both scores.
In goal, Kyle Hoffman had five saves. Reedsburg’s only goal came in the second half as well.
The match against Columbus was a tight defensive battle, with Luke Collins scoring the lone goal. It was unassisted.
Hoffman made two saves to preserve the clean sheet.
With the two wins, Lodi improves to 7-6-4 overall, with a 2-3-3 mark in Capitol Conference play.
The Blue Devils were scheduled to begin postseason play with a regional opener at Campbellsport on Thursday.