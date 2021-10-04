It didn’t look good for the Lodi High School boys’ soccer team at halftime against Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
But the Blue Devils rallied for a 2-2 draw after trailing 2-0 at intermission, as Nick Hoffman and Connor Pecard scored goals and Gabriel Carrillo Valbuena had an assist.
Goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman secured five saves for Lodi.
Looking to carry the momentum forward, the Blue Devils then defeated River Valley 2-0 on Thursday. No statistics were available at press time.
Lodi’s overall record now stands at 4-5-3, with a 1-3-2 mark in conference play.
Lodi was slated to host Portage/Poynette on Monday, Oct. 4, before a road match at DeForest on Saturday, Oct. 9 and a home contest against Columbus on Tuesday, Oct. 12.