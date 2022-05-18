Competing at home sure paid off for the Lodi girls’ track and field team, as the Blue Devils emerged from Tuesday’s Capitol Conference Championships with the team title.
The Lodi boys took second, with the Poynette girls taking eighth and the Puma boys finishing seventh.
“All the girls played a huge role in the team win and everyone stepped up to the plate to carry out the ‘team plan,’” said Randy Skellenger. “The girls rocked the conference competition in the field events taking home many top four performances (all-conference).”
First- and second-place finishers were named first team all-conference, while third and fourth places were named to the second team.
Lodi took the girls’ team title with 177 points, as Columbus finished second with 133.
Individual winners for Lodi included Lily Strong (100m, 200m), who was named the girls’ Capital North Performer of the Year.
According to Skellenger, in the shot put, senior Ella Puls eclipsed the 2021 conference record of 40’1” set by Kayla Will, of Lake Mills, with a throw of 42’2.5”. Skellenger said the 2-foot conference record was also a half inch off Puls’ school record.
In the long jump, Caitlin Skellenger took the conference title with a jump of 16’6” for her first ever conference title, winning by 6 inches, as junior Lilly Callahan won the girls pole vault title. It was Callahan’s first career conference title.
“We also had several other excellent individual performances that helped the team greatly,” said Coach Skellenger. “Sam Klann had a massive PR in discus with a throw of 113’0” to move her into the No. 2 spot all-time for Lodi girls. In the girls long jump, joining Skellenger was a 1-2-4 finish, (with) Lily Strong and Olivia Heyroth taking the second and fourth spots.”
Lodi’s pole vaulters followed suit, with Phoenix Peterson and Allison Lochner taking second and fourth, respectively, to earn all-conference recognition. In the triple jump, Caitlin Skellenger led the competition till the final jump of competition where the Sugar River's Ava Foley surpassed her leading jump by 2 inches, leaving Skellenger in second place.
The girls’ 400-meter relay team also rolled to a second-place finish with the team of Sammy Nyffenegger, Lexi Meek, Emma Glaser and Natalie Kelly turning in a time of 53.25.
For Poynette, Piper Johnson led the way, taking second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:33.27 – a personal record. Look for a more detailed account of Poynette’s day at a later date.
In the boys’ portion, Lodi’s Parker Heintz won the 800-meter (2:01.27) and 1,600-meter (4:33.820 runs, while Lucas Heyroth placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (14.90) and the long jump (21’0”), while also taking second in the 300 hurdles (39.94) and third in the triple jump.
The Blue Devils swept the top two spots pole vault, with Benjamin Skellenger and Chandler Curtis both clearing 12’6”.
Also, Isaiah Groskopf (45’2”) was second in the shot put, as Lodi also was runner-up in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter relays.
For Poynette, Tucker Johnson paced the Pumas by taking fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:12.75.