An energy crisis almost cost the Lodi boys’ basketball team a win.
The Blue Devils came to life in the second half against Wisconsin Dells, rallying from a five-point halftime deficit for a 69-60 non-conference win on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
“Dells was another case of getting down early and coming out a little flat,” said Lodi Head Coach Ben Leistico. “We didn’t show a lot of patience against their zone. The second half we figured out their zone and played with a lot more pep.”
Two days later, the Blue Devils’ patience wore thin, as Stoughton raced to a 90-76 non-conference victory over Lodi, now 5-3 overall. The Blue Devils are currently 0-1 in Capitol North Conference play.
Brady Ring poured in a team-high 23 points against the Dells. He led the Blue Devils in rebounds with 11, while adding two steals. Owen Wendt had a strong game, too, scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds. He also had Lodi’s only block.
Erik Alsaker was also a beast on the boards, finishing with 10 rebounds and four points.
Playing at home on Thursday, Dec. 23, Lodi started slow and couldn’t catch up.
Stoughton rolled out to a 53-32 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way.
“Their guards came out hot making 19 3’s in the game,” said Leistico. “We got down early and felt like we needed to score quickly, which lead to them getting more opportunities. It was good for us to see a team like this and will see more teams like this that are as athletic as us, and who make us play fast.”
Ty Fernholz scored 35 points for Stoughton, who also got 22 from Sawyer Schipper.
For Lodi, Ring again led the way with another double-double, scoring 21 points and securing 10 boards. Four Blue Devils scored in double figures, with Erik Lincoln finishing with 12 and Owen Wendt and Jaylen Montgomery ending with 10 points apiece. Montgomery also had five assists and four rebounds. Wendt had five boards.
Alsaker again racked up 10 rebounds.
“Our play in the second half shows we can control the ball on offense and not always have to be taking quick shots and then run down and play more defense,” said Leistico.
After a game at Evansville on Thursday, Dec. 30, the Blue Devils travel to Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and welcome Columbus on Friday, Jan. 7.