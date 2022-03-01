Zane Licht had a date with destiny, and he kept it.
At the same time, the entire Lodi wrestling program had a WIAA Division 2 Individual State meet to remember at the Kohl Center in Madison Thursday through Saturday.
“What an incredible weekend,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Cody Endres. “It’s not too often as a program where you can walk away from a tournament, especially the state tournament, and feel extremely grateful for the results.”
For Lodi, Licht stole show with his title at 152 pounds.
“Zane Licht put together one of the finest seasons in Lodi wrestling history on the way to a state title,” said Endres. “Zane went 50-1, broke the program record for team points, had nearly 200 takedowns, over 30 combines techs and pins, and proved he is one of the best wrestlers in the state of Wisconsin. Zane dominated his bracket with a pin, a tech, and a dominant 3-0 decision. Zane battled through a knee injury during his finals match, but he didn’t let it deter him or distract him from the goal at hand. Zane deserves all of the credit he is getting.”
With Licht leading the way, the Blue Devils took second in Division 2 in the overall team score.
“Although the team race is ‘unofficial’ taking second means a great deal to our program,” said Endres. “It was our best individual state tournament since 2009.”
Having another state champion is gratifying.
“That 13-year drought felt like a century,” said Endres. “We certainly hope it won’t be another 13 years until we crown another individual state champion.”
In the championship match, Licht blanked Portage’s Lowell Arnold. To get there, Licht pinned Prairie du Chien’s Maddox Cejka in 2:55 and scored a technical fall over St. Croix Central’s Owen Wasley (19-4, 3:20).
What Licht has done for the program is immeasurable.
“This state tournament has helped set the bar for what state tournaments should be in the future,” said Endres. “We have extremely high standards, and we want to keep it that way. It was important for Zane’s teammates, middle school wrestlers, and youth wrestlers to see him win a state championship, and to see that it can be done in Lodi. As a program, it was the second time in three years that we had four guys place at the state tournament. That’s the standard moving forward.”
Chandler Curtis lived up to it, placing fourth at 132 pounds.
“Even though fourth isn’t what Chandler had hoped for, he had a successful state tournament,” said Endres. “To place in that bracket, which was likely the toughest bracket in Division 2, is an unbelievable accomplishment. Chandler was a warrior all tournament. In the match to place, Chandler was losing in the waning seconds and hit a big move to secure the lead and fought off a turn to win. It was a series of events we’ll remember anytime someone brings up Chandler’s name. He showed a lot of guts, heart, and determination to grit out that win.”
It gained Chandler a 5-4 win over Luxemburg-Casco’s Caleb Delebreau, which he used as a springboard to the third-place match, where Chandler lost 8-3.
At 113, Parker Heintz took third, bouncing back from a disappointing 9-2 loss in the semifinals to defeat Amery’s Lane Anderson 12-5 and edge Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match.
“What a tournament, season, and career for Parker,” said Endres. “While he wanted to be in the finals, for him to wrestle back to third and win a gritty 1-0 match was a fantastic way to finish his career. Parker had a great tournament winning two dominant matches and a close match in which he fought incredibly hard. For Parker, this was his best state tournament finish and an exceptional way to end his career as a Lodi wrestler.”
Wyatt Ripp took full advantage of his opportunity this season, taking second at state at 220 pounds.
“What a journey for Wyatt,” said Endres. “From being unable to compete in the tournament series last year due to COVID quarantines, to losing 50 pounds, to chasing his goals all spring and summer, to the state finals. In the first round, Wyatt was down 4-0 30 seconds into the match. Instead of panicking, he just continued to wrestle hard, tired the guy out, and pinned him.”
That was Whitewater’s Mason Deporter, whose shoulders were stuck to the mat by Ripp in 4:28.
“In his next match, he got some revenge and defeated the Richland Center kid who had pinned him last weekend,” said Endres. “In the semis, Wyatt scored the winning takedown with about five seconds left. It was spectacular. In the finals, Wyatt ran into an undefeated wrestler, likely one of the best kids in the nation. Nonetheless, for Wyatt to end his career as a state finalist was superb.”
Ripp fell to Amery’s Koy Hopke in 59 seconds in the finals.
Lastly, Broke Beyer lost his first-round match, dropping a 7-3 decision to East Troy’s Max Hudson.
“Everybody loves Broke Beyer, and it was so gratifying to see him achieve his goal of wrestling at the Kohl Center,” said Endres. “Although Brock lost in the first round, it was still the highlight of his career to wrestle at state. For Brock to finish his career on the mats at state left everybody feeling grateful.”