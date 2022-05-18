The regular season is winding down for the Lodi golf team, and the Blue Devils are finishing with a flourish, winning two Capitol Conference mini meets and the Reedsburg Invitational.
At Reedsburg on Friday, May 13, Lodi shot a 330 – the low score in both divisions. Haley Thoeny carded an 80 to take third overall, while Walter Beld fired an 81, which was good enough for fifth overall.
Meanwhile, Kogen Baron had a hole-in-one on the par-3, 182-yard No. 6 hole at Reedsburg Country Club. He finished sixth with an 82, as both Brian Meitzner and Bailey Clark shot 87s.
On Tuesday, May 10, the Blue Devils hosted a conference mini meet, shooting a 159 to win the event. Baron shot a three-over 38, with Thoeny finishing with a 39. Clark and Beld both shot 41s.
Lodi also won a mini meet at the Monroe Country Club. It was Clark’s turn to lead the way, shooting a 38, as Thoeny again had a 39. Meitzner turned in a strong performance, carding a 40, as both Beld and Baron shot 43s.
“Monroe Country Club is a very tricky course that has very undulating green that also rolls very fast,” said Lodi Head Coach David Zilker. “They did a great job winning four of the six mini meets this season.”
The Blue Devils also took part in the Spartan Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on May 9, ending up with a 360. Clark shot an 87 to pace Lodi.
“Brian Meitzner and Walter Beld both brought home a pair of 89s, and Kogen Baron shot a 95,” said Zilker. “It’s a very beautiful course but plays very difficult under the best of conditions, but they played in with very strong winds. Very proud of their effort.”