Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

Baseball
4/22-23 @ Waupun Invite, 4 p.m.
4/25 Vs. Westfield, Dane Baseball Field, 5 p.m.
4/26 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 5 p.m.
4/27 Vs. Marshall, 5 p.m.
4/28 @ Poynette, 5 p.m.
4/29 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf
4/22 @ Reedsburg Invite, 8:30 a.m.
4/23 @ Milton Invite, 9 a.m.
4/25 Conference mini, Lake Mills Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
4/29 @ Evansville Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer
4/28 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 6:45 p.m.

Softball
4/22 Vs. Edgerton, 5 p.m.
4/23 Vs. Belleville, 12 p.m.
4/26 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
4/28 Vs. Poynette, 5 p.m.
4/29 @ Marshall, 5 p.m.

Track and Field
4/22 @ Sauk Prairie Invite, 4 p.m.
4/26 Lodi Invite, 4 p.m.