On a roll, having won four of their last five games, the Poynette softball team sits atop the Capitol North Conference standings with a 9-1 record in league play.
At 14-5 overall, the Pumas keep winning in a variety of ways, taking two pitchers’ duels, and pounding out 10 hits in a 7-3 win over Lake Mills on Tuesday, May 10, in a battle of the conference’s top two teams.
Playing at home, Poynette broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the fourth inning and won going away against the L-Cats, as Brooke Steinhorst went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Seven Pumas had RBIs, including Ashia Meister, who had a 2-for-4 day.
Steinhorst had a triple and drove in a run, while Meister and Laken Wagner each had doubles and an RBI.
Others with RBIs included Abby Klink, Holly Lowenberg, Kassidy McCaffrey and Emma Gavinski. Lowenberg pitched Poynette to victory, going seven innings and striking out 10, while waking just one.
On Friday, May 13, Lowenberg shut out Columbus in a 1-0 Poynette win, with the Pumas scoring the only run of the game in the second inning when Alli Ripp crossed the plate.
Going 2-for-3, Lowenberg and Wagner led the way offensively, with Wagner getting Poynette’s only extra-base hit with a double. Steinhorst had a stolen base.
Fanning nine batters, Lowenberg scattered four hits and walked none to get the win.
The only blemish for Poynette in the last week was a 5-4 loss to the home school at the Denmark Triangular on Saturday, May 14. Denmark tallied three runs in the first and added one in the sixth and another in the seventh to emerge victorious. Poynette had tied the game at 4-4 with three runs in the sixth.
Going 3-for-4, Morgan Gunderson paced the Pumas at the plate. She also scored a run. Steinhorst went 2-for-4, with two runs and a triple. Abby Klink had a pair of RBIs in the loss. Peyton Syvrud stole a base for Poynette.
Steinhorst pitched for the Pumas, striking out two and walking one. Four of the five runs she gave up were earned.
That same day, Poynette bounced back with a 2-1 win over Southern Door, as Lowenberg and Gunderson combined to strike out 14 batters. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
Meister had multiple hits and an RBI, as Lexi Bryan and Grace Gavinski scored the Pumas’ runs. Gunderson stole a base for Poynette.
Lodi
The Blue Devils stopped their seven-game losing streak by edging Watertown Luther Prep 2-1 on Friday, May 13.
Vivian Beld and Natalie Hellenbrand teamed up to shut down Luther Prep, as Beld allowed only one run despite walking seven and giving up five hits. She went five and a third innings, with Hellenbrand going one and two-thirds, striking out three, allowing one hit and no runs.
Meanwhile, Rylee Schneider went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, as Emma Krumpen had a triple.
“Another close game,” said Lodi Head Coach Trent Schneider. “(Mackenzie) Christofferson and Beld led off the game with walks and advanced on a wild pitch. After a pop up and strike out, Schneider had a two-out single to right center to drive in our only two runs. Beld got back on track pitching and Hellandbrand did a great job getting out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth and had a 1-2-3 seventh to close it out.”
In a 5-3 loss to Adams-Friendship on Monday, May 9, Krumpen scored a run, had an RBI and went 2-for-3, and Beld and Kaylan Warren each drove in a run. Of the five runs she gave up, Beld was only tagged with three earned runs, having walked four and struck out six. Hellenbrand finished off the last two-thirds of an inning
“Tough loss,” said Schneider. “Just couldn't get the offense going. Battled back to tie it at 3-3 but couldn't finish it.”
Schneider said Beld continues to pitch well, and the defense has been solid as well.
In an 11-8 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, May 10, Christofferson went 2-for-4 with two runs, while Krumpen and Schneider both went 1-for-3, combining for three runs and five RBIs. Ava Glaser doubled for her only hit, driving in three runs.
In four innings of relief, Hellenbrand gave up only one hit and no runs, striking out two and walking none.
“This was a great game,” said Schneider. “We jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Emma Krumpen had a two-RBI double. She later scored on a sac fly. LS continued to hit in the second scoring six runs and two runs in the third. Hellandbrand relieved Beld and held LS at 11 runs.
Lodi got back in the game in the fifth. Ava Glaser had a huge bases-clearing three RBI double in the inning, but we couldn't get anything going the rest of the way.”
Lodi lost a tight one to Mount Horeb in a 1-0 contest. Going 1-for-3, Krumpen and Schneider led the way offensively, as Candace Wipperfurth and Hellenbrand allowed just one run and five hits between them in the pitcher’s circle. Hellenbrand struck out a pair.
“We played an excellent game,” said Schneider. “Mount Horeb was able to manage a run, and we couldn’t get anything going against their great pitcher. Wipperfurth and Hellandbrand did a great job keeping their hitters off balance and our defense was outstanding again.”
Lodi rebounded on Monday, May 9, by beating Westfield 9-3 in a nonconference game to improve to 5-14 overall. The Blue Devils are 2-7 in Capitol North Conference play.