Lodi is well-represented on the recently released 2021 All-Capitol Conference Football Team.
Receiving first team honors for the Blue Devils were offensive lineman Wyatt Ripp, inside linebacker Alex Rashid and punter Preston Nichols.
Nichols and Ripp also made the second team – Ripp as a defensive lineman and Nichols as a wide receiver. The second team offense also included Lodi running back Jaylen Montgomery and offensive lineman Mitchell Lane, who also received second team recognition as a defensive lineman.
At defensive back, Cody Doyle was a second-team selection for Lodi, as was kicker Chandler Curtis.
Among those receiving honorable mention for Lodi were quarterback Keegan Fleischman and outside linebacker Zander Kleist.
Columbus’ Colton Brunell was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Columbus’ Colin Selk and Lakeside Lutheran’s Ben Buxa shared Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.
Beloit Turner’s Brent Hoppe was picked as both Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Columbus swept Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards, with Andrew Selgrad winning the former and Ot Selgrad taking the latter honors.