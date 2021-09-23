In a tight match, the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights girls’ swimming co-op was edged by Monroe/New Glarus 98-72 on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in a dual meet.
The Lodi/Heights team had three individual winners, as Anna Crary took first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:22.67, Nola Frost won the 50-yard freestyle (:29.14) and Ella Puls topped the 100-yard butterfly field in 1:07.7.
Crary (6:12.98) was also second in the 500-yard freestyle, while Grace Ryan (:31.21) and Emma Lochner (:31.80) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle.
Lodi/Heights also swam to first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.69), with Crary and Frost teaming with Sydney Groshek, Violet Bollenbach.
After hosting Edgewood on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Lodi/Heights welcomes Baraboo on Tuesday, Oct. 5.