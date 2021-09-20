Head to head

Lodi Junior Brody Roessler goes up for the ball against a Fort Atkinson player.

 Contributed by Mark Arnold

Kyle Hoffman was under pressure, but made eight saves.

Despite the goalkeeper’s efforts, the Lodi High School boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 to Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Blue Devils, who fall to 1-5-1 overall and 0-3 in Capitol Conference play.

The Dells scored two goals in the first half and added two more in the second half.

After a home match Tuesday, Sept. 21, against Cambridge/Deerfield, the Blue Devils travel to Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Sept. 23, before hosting Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Recommended for you