Scoring droughts are still a problem for the Lodi High School girls’ basketball team.
Still looking for consistency on offense, the Blue Devils gave Wisconsin Dells all the Chiefs wanted in a 50-44 loss on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“The Dells game we battled hard,” said Nathan Morter, head coach for the Blue Devils. “Our offense looked good at times and stalled out during other times. We committed more turnovers than we would like as a team. The game was a battle from start to finish.”
In a low-scoring first half, Dells led 17-16 going into intermission and outscored Lodi 33-28 in the second half.
Morter said some Lodi players have been dealing with injuries. Dylann Harrington had a team-high 16 points in the defeat, while also gathering three rebounds and three steals. Ella Puls was the only other Blue Devil to score in double figures.
“Bottom line is if we want to win those close games, we need to make shots, not turn the ball over, and limit them to one shot and then we need to rebound the ball,” said Morter. “The team played hard from start to finish. If we can get healthy and knock down some shots, we will be OK. Still looking for someone to step up and be that scorer we need.”
On the boards, Rylee Schneider hauled in nine rebounds and five steals to lead Lodi in both categories.
Puls, Molly Prieve and Jamesen Thieren had two assists apiece.
Against powerhouse Reedsburg on Tuesday, Nov. 30, Lodi struggled to put the ball in the basket in a 73-19 loss on the road. Harrington and Schneider both had five points.
Now 0-4, Lodi will look to get into the win column. The Blue Devils were slated to host Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 2, before heading to Marshall on Monday, Dec. 6.