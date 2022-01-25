Despite Dylann Harrington’s 24 points, the Lodi girls’ basketball team lost to rival Poynette 61-54 on Friday, Jan. 22, in a Capitol North Conference battle.
“It was a tough game to not get at home,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Nathan Morter. “Dylann played a really good offensive game scoring 24. We dug ourselves a pretty big hole being down double digits. They had a very spread scoring line. Anyone left open seemed to knock down a shot.”
Lodi bounced back with a 63-36 non-conference demolition of River Valley on Monday, Jan. 24. No details were available at press time.
Against the Pumas, the Blue Devils trailed 26-23 at the half. The gap got wider, but Lodi made a late run and got close.
“Our team played hard beginning to end, never quit, played together,” said Morter.
The Blue Devils did not get a lot of help from the officials.
“We need to foul less,” said Morter. “They shot 32 free throws to our seven. That is a pretty big discrepancy in foul shots. I feel like the way the game was called was definitely an advantage for them. But we need to do better attacking the basket and putting pressure on the defense. We played hard and just came up a little short.”
Harrington and Molly Prieve fouled out for Lodi, and Ella Puls and Allison Gray finished with four fouls apiece.
Sam Klann was tough inside for Lodi, gathering nine rebounds, scoring six points and blocking five shots. Puls finished with six rebounds and six assists, to go with five points. Jameson Thieren and Rylee Schneider also had six rebounds each.
It was a tough night shooting from 3-point range for the Blue Devils, who went 8-for-36 from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils also committed 18 turnovers.
Lodi was scheduled to travel to New Glarus on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with games at Columbus (Friday, Jan. 28), Monona Grove (Tuesday, Feb. 1) and Lakeside Lutheran (Thursday, Feb. 3) on the horizon.
Of the last nine games for the Blue Devils (4-12 overall, 0-5 in the Capitol North), eight are on the road.