After suffering a 6-1 non-conference loss to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Lodi High School girls’ tennis team rebounded by blanking Columbus two days later.
The Blue Devils dropped only four games in singles matches against Columbus, as Allison Larsen downed Macy Woodward 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Rachel Winters was just as dominant at No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Caroline Karls defeated Morgan Stadler 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and No. 4 singles player Brooke Bacon won by forfeit.
Lodi also swept Columbus in doubles matches, with the No. 1 tandem of Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Mira Potter and Ava Glaser shutout Kayla Hunt and Ella Clark 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, while Tessa Pertzborn and Vivian Beld scored a 6-3, 6-0 decision at No. 3 doubles.
It was a different story against Sauk Prairie, as Lodi’s only win came at No. 2 singles, where Winters fought to a 6-3, 7-5 victory. Potter and Glaser dropped a tough three-setter at No. 2 doubles, losing 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.