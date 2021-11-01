Parker Heintz has blazed his own trail.
Those that remain in the Lodi High School boys’ cross country program will look to follow in his footsteps after Heintz ran to 80th place in 18:06 at the WIAA Division 2 State Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids at The Ridges Golf Course.
“Although it wasn't the time or place that he was hoping for or accustomed to, it does not diminish what he has done for our program over the last four years,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “He has been our MVP for the last three years and has been a positive leader for our team.”
Wilson said the coaches thanked Heintz for all the memories he helped create.
“Some of his younger teammates were able to come and experience the state meet,” said Wilson. “Hopefully it inspires them to put in the effort that Parker has in order to compete in the meet in the future.”
Wilson said Heintz has many colleges that would like Heintz to run for them. However, at the moment, Wilson said the two leading schools are Minnesota State and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.