By Peter Lindblad
It seems that whenever the Poynette baseball team takes a step forward, the Pumas take two steps back.
On a nine-game losing streak, Poynette (3-16 overall, 0-10 in Capitol North Conference play) was swept by Wisconsin Heights in a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 17, and lost at Lodi 13-3 three days later.
Before that, the Pumas started off on the right foot against Adams-Friendship on the road, but eventually gave up the lead for good in the third inning, losing 9-5.
“We played pretty well, but Adams did a good job of hitting the ball hard and putting them in the gaps,” said Poynette Head Coach Davy Tomlinson.
Garrett Thurston walked and stole a base in the first inning, and after a Michael Leiterman single, William Plenty hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in a run.
Poynette regained the lead in the third, after Leiterman walked and Plenty stroked an RBI double.
In the sixth, Wyatt Breuch scored on a wild pitch and Brady Horne raced home on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Webster.
The rally kept going in the seventh, as Chase Hansen walked and scored on a double by Leiterman, but it wasn’t enough.
Wisconsin Heights’ offense was unstoppable against Poynette, plating nine runs in the first inning of a 14-4 victory in the opener and then downing the Pumas 13-4 in the nightcap.
In the first game, Poynette stranded 13 runners, as Brett Hackbart went 3-for-3 with two RBI.
That opening inning doomed the Panthers, though, as two singles, two doubles, three errors, two walks and a hit batter accounted for the early outburst.
In the second game, Poynette put up a run in the first, when Leiterman singled and scored on a base hit by Hunter Webster, who also had a two-run double in a three-run fifth. Webster had three hits and three RBIs on the day.
Playing at the Dane Baseball Field, Poynette took on Lodi on Saturday, May 21. After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Pumas came back to take the lead in the third. However, the Blue Devils scored nine runs in the sixth inning en route to a 13-3 drubbing of Poynette.
In the third, Landon McCormick walked and moved to second on a groundout. Garrett Thurston was hit by a pitch, followed by a Plenty single. McCormick scored on a wild pitch and Hackbart delivered a two-run single.
Lodi (9-14 overall, 3-7 in the Capitol North) scored two runs in the fifth on consecutive doubles and two Poynette errors, before the sixth inning eruption.
“The boys have been continuing to focus on playing a complete game,” said Tomlinson. “Today, we played very well for five innings, then the wheels all fell off. It's been a season of continual improvement, and we keep getting closer to reaching our full potential.”