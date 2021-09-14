Going 2-2 at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Invitational salvaged a tough week for the Lodi High School volleyball team.
Victories over Marshall and Markesan at Sauk Prairie helped the Blue Devils improve to 8-11 overall, while Lodi dropped to 0-3 in the Capitol – North after losses to Lake Mills and Watertown Luther Prep.
At the Sauk Prairie Invite, lost to the host school 2-0, falling to the Eagles 25-16, 25-12, despite five kills from Sam Klann. Dylann Harrington had the Blue Devils’ lone ace, while Lily Strong, Harrington, Holly Jelinek and Klann each had a block. Haley Thoeny finished with six digs, as Hope Hesselberg doled out six assists.
Lodi downed Markesan 25-12, 25-20, as Harrington slammed seven kills and Hesselberg and Sam Edge finished with a team-high two aces apiece, Klann had four blocks, and Harrington racked up four digs. Hesselberg dished out 11 assists.
Lodi also defeated Marshall 25-20, 25-22, with Harrington smashing nine kills, Jelinek serving up a pair of aces and a block, and Harrington getting five digs. Klann and Edge each had a block, while Hesselberg passed 17 assists.
Edgerton bested Lodi by a score of 25-17, 25-17. Klann led the way with five kills, while Harrington and Edge smacked four kills apiece. Thoeny, Hesselberg and Edge each had an ace, while Jelinek and Hesselberg contributed a block apiece. Harrington paced Lodi in digs with five, as Edge chipped in with four and Hesselberg had 11 assists.
Lodi lost Luther Prep 3-1 on Thursday, after the Blue Devils fell to Lake Mills 11-25, 12-25, 18-25 on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Against Lake Mills, Harrington finished with a team-high six kills, Hesselberg served two aces, Klann had five blocks, and Edge collected 10 digs. Hesselberg totaled 13 assists.
Lodi goes to Poynette on Thursday, Sept. 16, before heading back home to host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 21.