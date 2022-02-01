Brady Ring erupted for 31 points, as the Lodi boys’ basketball team crushed rival Poynette 84-54 in a Capitol North Conference tilt on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Blue Devils rolled out to a 40-19 halftime lead and kept the foot on the gas in the second half, as Ring connected on 5-of-8 3-pointers and shot 11-for-18 from the field.
Brian Meitzner and Erik Alsaker finished with 10 points apiece, as Alsaker added five rebounds to the Lodi cause.
With his five rebounds, eight assists and seven points, Erik Lincoln contributed in many ways to the Lodi win, while Owen Wendt finished with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.
Ring also had a team-high eight rebounds, to go with five assists and three steals.
Lodi
The Blue Devils lost to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a non-conference affair, before bouncing back to defeat Poynette and River Valley, as Lodi improved to 11-6 overall and 3-2 in the Capitol North.
Lodi and Sauk Prairie were tied 32-32 at the half, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils 34-19.
Ring again paced Lodi in scoring with 17 points, with Jaylen Montgomery chipping in with 11 and Owen Wendt finishing with 10. Wendt and Alsaker both grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds, while Lincoln collected three rebounds and five assists.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the Blue Devils travel to Columbus and head to Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Poynette
No statistics were made available for the Pumas from the Lodi game. They are now 3-15 overall and 10-4 in Capitol North play.
Poynette also lost 67-50 to Lake Mills on Saturday, Jan. 29, and 77-49 to Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Against Lake Mills, the Pumas got 16 points from Brett Hackbart, 10 from Aiden Klosky and seven from Chase Hansen. Lake Mills’ Ethan Foster led all scorers with 22 points.
Poynette goes to Watertown Luther Prep on Friday, Feb. 4, with a home game against Lake Mills slated for Thursday, Feb. 10.