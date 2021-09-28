The Lodi High School boys soccer team earned a win and draw in its two Capitol Conference games during the week of Sept. 20. The Blue Devils tied Cambridge/Deerfield on Sept. 21 at home, then earned a shutout victory on the road over Watertown Luther Prep on Sept. 23. Lodi is now 2-5-2 overall, and currently sit in sixth place in the conference standings with a mark of 1-3-1.
Lodi 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 2
The draw ended a five-game losing streak for the Blue Devils as a goal was scored by each side during the first and second halves.
Ari Rasmussen and Connor Pecard each recorded an unassisted goal for the home team.
Kyle Hoffman was credited with eight saves for the Blue Devils.
Lodi 1, Luther Prep 0
Pecard scored his fifth goal of the season during the first half for the Blue Devils. That total leads the team.
The victory is just the second on the year for Lodi, and its first since opening the season with a win on Aug. 27 over Jefferson — also via the shutout.
Nick Hoffman assisted on Pecard’s score. Kyle Hoffman made three saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Blue Devils.
The nest three games for Lodi will be in front of the home crowd, which started Sept. 28 with another Capitol Conference matchup against Lakeside Lutheran who has yet to win a league match. The Blue Devils then host a pair of nonconference foes in River Valley on Thursday, Sept. 30 and Portage/Poynette on Oct. 4 — both games are at 6:45 p.m.