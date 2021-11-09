Right now, the Lodi High School girls basketball team is flying under the radar. That could change quickly.
Despite losing last season’s leading scorer Lauryn Milne to graduation, the Blue Devils will look to take a step up in 2021-22.
“If we are focused, pay attention to the little details, and have all players buying into the system, I am excited to see what this group can do in conference play,” said Lodi Head Coach Nathan Morter. “I would pick Lodi as a dark horse contender if we take care of our business, play as a team, rebound, and take care of the basketball.”
Morter is in his first year at the helm of the Lodi program. The Blue Devils finished 7-10 overall a year ago and 4-4 in conference play. If everything goes to plan, Lodi could challenge for the Capitol North Conference crown.
“We will have a lot of girls battling for minutes,” said Morter. “We will have to fill a large scoring void with Milne graduating. We have a strong senior class with a lot of leadership and experience. Lodi will have a very balanced attack and look to utilize and balance our height and speed. I am expecting a lot from the seniors this year and looking for big contributions from the junior class.”
Milne, who averaged 16.2 points per game, isn’t the only one missing from the 2020-21 team. Taylor Ripp also graduated, taking her 6.9 points per game with her.
Back for Lodi, senior Dylann Harrington poured in 10.7 points per game a year ago. Other returning seniors include Sam Klann (4.5 ppg), Rylee Schneider (4.7 ppg), Ella Puls (3.9 ppg) and Grasyn Schmidt.
Others expected to contribute this year are juniors Abby Haas and Jamesen Thiern and seniors Elle Davis and Molly Prieve.
“These players will battle to fill the void and production of last year’s senior class,” said Morter.
A point of emphasis for the Blue Devils will be limiting turnovers.
“We will need to take care of the basketball as a team,” said Morter. “I really want us to be patient and not turn the ball over.”
Lodi’s size should create problems for opponents.
“We will look to use our height on the block and knock down the outside shot when it’s open,” said Morter. “We will run a number of offensive sets looking for mismatches and taking advantage of whatever the defense gives us. With some teams still required to mask up I am anticipating other teams playing some zone against us also. We will need to prepare for all scenarios. Nothing should be a surprise to us.”
On defense, the Blue Devils employ fundamentally sound man-to-man concepts and hope to keep teams to one shot.
Led by Harrington and Klann, the Blue Devils should be competitive in a tough Capitol North Conference, highlighted by such players as Watertown Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt, Lake Mills’ Bella Pitta, Lakeside Lutheran’s Lily Schuetz and Columbus’ Amy Theilen.
“The conference will be strong,” said Morter. “Coming off a state title, Lake Mills will be the team to beat.”
Experienced and deep, the Blue Devils may need a few games to put it all together, especially with a new coach aboard.
“Our strengths will be our senior leadership, height, and experience,” said Morter. “[A] weakness will be this team is learning a new system. We have a very short amount of practices before we start playing. I know it will take some time for all of us to be on the same page, but we will be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”