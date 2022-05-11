The Lodi girls’ soccer team has dropped to second place in the Capitol Conference standings, but the Blue Devils are knocking on the door.
With a 3-0-2 league record, the Blue Devils (5-3-3 overall) are sitting just behind Sugar River, having tied Lake Mills 1-1 on Tuesday, May 10. No other details on that game were available as of press time.
Scheduled matches at Wautoma/Wild Rose on Thursday, May 5, and against Dodgeville/Mineral Point on Friday, May 6, were cancelled.
On Tuesday, May 3, Lodi blanked Watertown Luther Prep 3-0, as Lea Traeder and Grasyn Schmidt scored goals in the first three minutes. Gianna Burke found the back of the net in the 49th minute to cap the scoring. The Blue Devils had nine shots on goal.
Portage/Poynette
The losing streak for United has reached nine games.
Two 10-0 losses were sandwiched around a 4-1 defeat at Central Wisconsin Christian.
On Wednesday, May 4, United was shutout at Reedsburg 10-0, as Asja McCall made four saves in net and Kialee Fox collected seven saves.
It was a much closer affair at Central Wisconsin Christian School, as United trailed only by 1-0 at the half.
United was down 2-0 in the second half when Hadley Walters scored in the 69th minute, with Laci Wilcox assisting. Central Wisconsin Christian tallied twice in a five-minute span to pull away.
On Tuesday, May 10, United (1-11 overall, 0-6 in Badger West Conference play) gave up eight first-half goals en route to a 10-0 loss at Waunakee. Fox finished with 12 saves, while McCall had four.