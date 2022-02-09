Seven was a lucky number for the Lodi wrestling team.
Blue Devil grapplers won that many individual titles at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Cambridge High School, as Lodi won the team title with 324 points.
"I think every team really appreciated the opportunity to have a conference tournament in 2022 after not having a conference tournament in 2021,” said Lodi Head Coach Cody Endres. “Overall, our conference was a lot stronger than in previous years and that competition will benefit our team in the weeks to come."
Lodi’s veteran wrestlers took care of business at the meet.
“I was really proud of how our five seniors in our lineup wrestled,” said Endres. “Parker Heintz and Chandler Curtis each won their third conference titles. Had it not been for COVID, they would have had great chances at being four-time conference champions. Both Wyatt Ripp and Brock Beyer secured their second conference titles.”
Heintz received two byes and then pinned Columbus’ AJ Pennington (2:00) and Poynette’s Isaiah Gauer (1:17) at 113 pounds, while Chandler followed suit, pinning Watertown Luther Prep’s Aleksei Soloviyov (46 seconds) and Marshall’s Drew Johnson (2:57) at 132 in the title match. Johnson is 37-4.
Competing at 220, Ripp also racked up two pins, sticking Isaac Erb, of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus, in 46 seconds and Watertown Luther Prep’s Tim Manning in 3:40 in the first-place match.
At 285, after receiving two byes, Beyer pinned Poynette’s Jackson Geitner (2:59) and Waterloo’s Max Besl in 3:01.
Two other Lodi wrestlers won conference titles for the first time, and another pulled off a stunning upset.
"We were most proud of Dean Finney for capturing a conference title,” said Endres. “He won the conference tournament as a No. 5 seed and beat the Poynette kid in the semifinals that he had lost to earlier in the year. Zane Licht had two dominating performances on his way to his first conference title and freshman Brady Dorshorst had an exciting overtime win to capture a conference title.”
After two byes, Licht (152) scored a technical fall over Watertown Luther Prep’s Jeremiah Stanton at 3:37 (20-3), before pinning Ryker Swenson, of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus, in 1:44.
As for Finney, battling at 138, a 10-2 major decision over Waterloo’s Ryan Sturgill gave him the title, after he’d edged Poynette’s Ashton Meister 5-4 in the semifinal and won by technical fall over Cambridge’s Aevri Ciha (2:54, 16-1).
Dorshort made quite an impression at his first conference tournament, pinning two opponents – Waterloo’s Ryan Fugate (3:04) and Watertown Luther Prep’s Jason Kehren (1:27) – before winning a sudden victory over Marshall’s Tucker Cobb 8-6 in the first-place match.
Levi Ness (106), Mason Lane (160), Isaiah Groskopf (195) and Owen Breunig (126) all placed second for Lodi, while Evan Stevenson (145) ended up third. Also, the Blue Devils’ Noah Johnson took fourth at 182 pounds, as Mason Breunig (170) placed sixth.
Lodi topped the field in the team standings, followed by Poynette (195), Watertown Luther Prep (173), Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus (147), Waterloo (128), Lake Mills (109), Columbus (107), Marshall (93), Lakeside Lutheran (68) and Cambridge (61).
The Blue Devils will host regionals on Saturday.