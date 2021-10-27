The Lodi High School boys’ soccer team advanced in the postseason on penalty kicks.
However, the Blue Devils couldn’t get out of regionals, as St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy earned a 2-0 on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Lodi’s season ended with the loss, as the Blue Devils finished the fall 2021 slate with a 7-7-6 record.
The Blue Devils opened regionals at Campbellsport, with the two teams playing to a 1-1 draw. However, Lodi emerged victorious after penalty kicks, as the Blue Devils forced the opposing goalkeeper to make 10 saves.
No stats were available for Lodi from either game.
St. John’s got goals from Caden Malby and Noah Schultz to defeat Lodi.